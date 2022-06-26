Vancouver man carving out niche market for high-end cocktail ice

Send this page to someone via email

Shopping around for saws was not something Jason Browne ever expected he would end up doing, but this a very important part of a business, it seemed like the next logical step in his career.

“I (have been) bartending for 20 years. I didn’t want to be bartending for another 20 years,” Browne said.

Quality ice cubes was something he noticed lacking on the local scene. Now, Kodama Ice services Vancouver’s advanced cocktail scene.

This is a specialized service Browne saw while spending time abroad.

“I’m half Japanese. I’ve been to Japan, drank at a lot of bars there, and I always wanted to have my own ice program,” Browne told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Add in $40,000 in state of the art freezing vats, a car engine hoist to lift these massive ice blocks, some vintage tongs and Kodama Ice was born.

Read more: New initiative announced for Vancouver night time economy

This business is a bit of a throwback profession, redefined for the cocktail market.

Browne has heard all ‘The Iceman Cometh’ jokes already but there is demand for designer cubes.

“Especially at the start, I would ask people what they need in terms of the sizes and shapes and I would evolve my business around that,” Browne said.

Science sets his product apart. They’re dense so they don’t melt as fast and dilute drinks. And they come out crystal clear for aesthetics.

Orders are picking up, which means the saws haven’t stopped cranking out these cubes. One large ice block equates to roughly 500 scotches on the rocks.

2:05 B.C. Indigenous artist creates canvases on streets of DTES B.C. Indigenous artist creates canvases on streets of DTES