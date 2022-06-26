Police search for man who allegedly robbed senior at Toronto ATM

Send this page to someone via email

Police have appealed to the public for help identifying a robbery suspect in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said they responded to an incident in the area of Dundas Street West and Huron Street on June 23.

Police said a senior was using an ATM when he was approached by a man. The senior was pushed to the ground and had his money stolen, police said.

The suspect fled the area, according to officers.

At the time of the incident, police said the suspect was wearing a white baseball hat, a number five red and black AC Milan soccer jersey, black shorts and white tennis shoes.

He is described as slim with some facial hair.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Robbery suspect to be identified,Dundas Street West and Huron Street area. TPS/Handout