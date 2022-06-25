Toronto police search for man after robberies at 3 fast food restaurants

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for one man after a spree of robberies took place on Friday night and Saturday morning in Toronto.

In a series of tweets, Toronto police said a man armed with “a blunt weapon” had carried out robberies at three fast food restaurants and a convenience store.

The incidents took place between 8:52 p.m. Friday and 5:13 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

“The same man is believed responsible for all four robberies — no one is injured but his aggressive behaviour is escalating,” police said.

The first theft took place in the Yonge Street and Front Street area, where the man allegedly took a cash registered from a fast food restaurant. Next, he is alleged to have demanded “money from everyone” at a fast food spot at Queen Street West and Beverly Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The third incident was reported at Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West, where police said he demanded money and was confronted by people in a fast food restaurant. He fled the store with nothing, police said.

Read more: Toronto police seek suspect after man robbed at Dundas Station

The final alleged incident saw the man demand money from employees at a convenience store in the Dundas Street West and Manning Avenue area.

Police described the man as 25 to 30 years old and around five feet, six inches tall with short, dark hair.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and off-white pants at the time of the alleged incidents, police said.

Toronto police advised the public not to approach the man and to call 911 if he is spotted.