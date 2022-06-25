Car sends young cyclist to hospital after Brampton collision

A young person is in hospital after they were hit by a car while riding their bike in Peel Region on Friday evening.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the incident took place in the area of Queen Mary Drive and Defrost Drive in Brampton. Officers were called to the scene around 6:48 p.m.
According to police, a youth was riding their bike when they were hit by a vehicle, whose driver remained at the scene.
The young person, whose age and gender have not yet been released by police, was rushed to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Peel paramedics told Global News.
Later on Friday night, the young person’s condition was said to no longer be life-threatening.
