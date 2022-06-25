Car sends young cyclist to hospital after Brampton collision

Send this page to someone via email

A young person is in hospital after they were hit by a car while riding their bike in Peel Region on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the incident took place in the area of Queen Mary Drive and Defrost Drive in Brampton. Officers were called to the scene around 6:48 p.m.

According to police, a youth was riding their bike when they were hit by a vehicle, whose driver remained at the scene.

The young person, whose age and gender have not yet been released by police, was rushed to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Peel paramedics told Global News.

Later on Friday night, the young person’s condition was said to no longer be life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION:

-Queen Mary Dr/Deforest Dr #Brampton

-Youth cyclist struck by a vehicle

-Vehicle remained on scene

-Cyclist transported to trauma centre by ambulance

-u/k injuries, awaiting status

-C/R: 6:48 pm

-PR220211864 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 24, 2022