Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Car sends young cyclist to hospital after Brampton collision

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 25, 2022 9:36 am
The driver remained at the scene after the young cyclist was hit. View image in full screen
The driver remained at the scene after the young cyclist was hit. Global News

A young person is in hospital after they were hit by a car while riding their bike in Peel Region on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the incident took place in the area of Queen Mary Drive and Defrost Drive in Brampton. Officers were called to the scene around 6:48 p.m.

According to police, a youth was riding their bike when they were hit by a vehicle, whose driver remained at the scene.

Read more: Police seek information on ‘targeted’ Mississauga shooting that left man dead

The young person, whose age and gender have not yet been released by police, was rushed to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Peel paramedics told Global News.

Trending Stories

Later on Friday night, the young person’s condition was said to no longer be life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagBrampton tagPeel Region tagPRP tagCyclist collision tagbicycle safety taggta crash tagCyclist Accident tagcyclist collision brampton tagcyclist hospital tagDefrost Drive tagQueen Mary Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers