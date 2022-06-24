Kindersley RCMP assist in arrest after multiple Saskatchewan and Alberta towns see stolen items

Send this page to someone via email

On June 21 around 5:10 a.m., Kindersley RCMP responded to a business that was broken into and from which a number of electronics were stolen.

Later that same day, two people were arrested in Luseland after a separate investigation into vehicles being stolen from a dealership in Rosetown.

It was in the stolen vehicles RCMP found the electronics from Kindersley.

Officers located and seized a number of electronics, licence plates and tools from the stolen vehicles the individuals were in. Two firearms reported as stolen in Alberta in May, ammunition and a quantity of methamphetamine and GHB were also located and seized.

Lee Falsetta, 36, and Samantha Riggins, 34, both of Red Deer have each been charged with 32 counts, plus additional counts on each of them. Some of the counts include:

1 count, break and enter,

2 counts, possession of break-in tools

1 count, theft over $5,000,

2 counts, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000,

2 counts, possession of property obtained by crimes under $5,000,

2 counts, careless transportation of a firearm,

1 count, insecurely transport prohibited firearm,

1 count, possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

The pair has been taken into custody until their next appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on June 27, 2022

