Pewaseskwan, FSIN, SFNWC come together to support Indigenous women

Pewaseskwan, FSIN, and the Saskatchewan First Nations Women’s commission signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to commemorate the start of a research alliance.

The alliance comes in a time of truth and reconciliation and the groups want to make sure the research is led by Indigenous communities.

The goal is to conduct research on Indigenous health and opening up safe spaces across the province of Saskatchewan.

FSIN 3rd Vice Chief Aly Bear says sometimes research is done by non-Indigenous people and more research needs to be led by First Nations people.

“Especially if it’s research regarding First Nations people and what’s going to help support our healing and us moving forward,” said Bear.

Bear says the University of Saskatchewan is going to help support the movement.

Dr. Alexandra King co-leads pewaseskwan in its research on Indigneous health and wellness and is very excited about the alliance.

“I consider it such an honour to be working here,” said King.

King says most of the funding for the research comes from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.