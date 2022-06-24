Tornado touched down during stormy Thursday in Saskatchewan.: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says a tornado touched down in Saskatchewan when the province was hit with severe weather on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, reports indicated that a tornado was detected in both the Morse, Sask., and Central Butte, Sask., areas of the province.

Initially, meteorologists were not certain if there was one or two tornadoes that touched down in each of those areas.

“We were trying to confirm because those locations are close together, we were trying to confirm if that’s the same one or two different tornadoes that came out of perhaps two different storm cells,” explains Terri Lang, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Lang says there was no damage reported from the tornado.

There were 22 tornado warnings issued across southern and central regions of the province.

She estimates there were well over 100 severe weather warnings that were issued.

Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds and heavy rainfall with some areas getting hit with hailstones.

“(There were) lots of reports of hail across the province. Largest we saw were golf ball-sized hail in the Yorkton area, but near golf ball-sized hail in the Last Mountain Lake area. We saw some hailstones in Regina Beach that looked like they were approaching golf ball-sized hail. So really good sizes in there,” Lang adds.

She says people can send in photos and videos of Thursday’s storm activity to Environment Canada.

People can email photos and videos to skstorm@canada.ca or post them on Twitter and use the hashtag #skstorm.

