Video shows moment eagle swoops down and grabs small dog out of B.C. yard

This story contains details that may disturb readers. Discretion is advised.

A recent close call between a small dog and a bald eagle was captured on camera.

Coco, only eight months old, was on the deck of her home in Metlakatla, B.C., north of Prince Rupert on June 16.

All of a sudden, an eagle swooped down and grabbed her.

Her owner, Justin Dudoward, captured it all on his doorbell camera.

The video shows the moment Coco was grabbed off her back porch, the sound of her yelping, and her sprint back to the porch after her escape.

Dudoward said that he and his girlfriend had let Coco outside and then sat down in the living room before he heard his daughter scream and open the door to let their frightened dog back inside.

He said they did not realize Coco was seriously injured as they saw only a few scrapes on her stomach.

However, the next morning they rushed her to the vet after noticing her intestine was hanging out.

Coco has now made a full recovery and it doesn’t seem like her encounter has scared her off from going outside.

Dudoward said she is running around “like nothing happened to her.”

However, her owners are still shaken by the experience.

“It was really scary,” Dudoward said. “We didn’t know it was that bad until we went back and looked at my doorbell camera.”

Global News has reached out to the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. for more information on how to keep small pets safe from eagle attacks.