Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nearly 100 Ontario long-term care homes haven’t installed air conditioning in all rooms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2022 1:24 pm
The inside of a Vancouver long-term care home is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The inside of a Vancouver long-term care home is seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

TORONTO — Nearly 100 long-term care homes in Ontario missed this week’s deadline to install air conditioning in all resident rooms.

A spokesperson for the ministry of long-term care says 529 of the province’s 627 long-term care homes were fully air-conditioned as of Wednesday.

That leaves 98 homes without air conditioning in every resident’s room.

Read more: All Ontario long-term care homes now partially air conditioned

The ministry says some homes have experienced delays in installing units in all rooms for a variety of reasons, including global supply chain issues, COVID-19 outbreaks and visitor restrictions preventing contractors from entering homes.

Trending Stories

It also says electrical upgrades or changes to building structures are required in some cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Legislation passed last year required homes to install air conditioning in all resident rooms at long-term care homes by Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Scathing report on Quebec’s long-term care COVID-19 response has advocates hoping for change across Canada' Scathing report on Quebec’s long-term care COVID-19 response has advocates hoping for change across Canada
Scathing report on Quebec’s long-term care COVID-19 response has advocates hoping for change across Canada – May 22, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagLong-term Care tagLTC tagOntario Long-Term Care tagAir Conditioning tagministry of long term care tagLong-term care air conditioning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers