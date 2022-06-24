Quebec’s St-Jean Baptiste Day celebrations return after pandemic hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec residents will be celebrating the provincial St-Jean Baptiste Day in-person Friday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel most festivities over the past two years.

1 1 View image in gallery mode Thousands of people celebrate St-Jean Baptiste Day in Montreal on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Global News/Kalina Laframboise

Celebrations for the 188th edition kicked off with major concerts in Quebec City and Montreal on Thursday evening, where thousands of attendees sported the province’s official blue and white colours.

About 5,000 activities across 650 locales in Quebec are planned for the long weekend, including several musical performances from the province’s top talent.

Simon Bissonnette, president of organizer Mouvement national des Québécoises et Québécois, says this year’s holiday feels like a family reunion due to the lifting of public health protocols meant to protect against COVID-19.

Bonne Fête nationale tout le monde! pic.twitter.com/UYkRhSmmO8 — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 24, 2022

Quebec Premier François Legault posted a video on Twitter earlier on Friday showing himself humming “Gens du pays” by Quebec Nationalist songwriter Gilles Vigneault, which is frequently sung during birthday celebrations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also issued a statement in which he celebrated his Quebec heritage and touted the province as a leader in equality, justice and democracy.

Today, we join with Quebecers to celebrate Quebec’s identity and heritage. Our province has been an integral part of Canada’s history and success – so let’s be proud of who we are and what we have accomplished. My full statement: https://t.co/mRPvS2glf8 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2022

We also join with Francophones and Francophone communities across Canada to celebrate our unique cultures and identities – and our beautiful French language, which is a source of pride for our country. My full statement: https://t.co/3ZWf7xF2l8 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2022

