Canada

Quebec’s St-Jean Baptiste Day celebrations return after pandemic hiatus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2022 2:54 pm
The crowd scream at the Fête Nationale, Thursday, June 23, 2022 in Quebec City. View image in full screen
The crowd scream at the Fête Nationale, Thursday, June 23, 2022 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec residents will be celebrating the provincial St-Jean Baptiste Day in-person Friday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel most festivities over the past two years.

Thousands of people celebrate St-Jean Baptiste Day in Montreal on Thursday, June 23, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Thousands of people celebrate St-Jean Baptiste Day in Montreal on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Global News/Kalina Laframboise

Celebrations for the 188th edition kicked off with major concerts in Quebec City and Montreal on Thursday evening, where thousands of attendees sported the province’s official blue and white colours.

READ MORE: What’s open and closed for Fête nationale in Montreal

About 5,000 activities across 650 locales in Quebec are planned for the long weekend, including several musical performances from the province’s top talent.

Simon Bissonnette, president of organizer Mouvement national des Québécoises et Québécois, says this year’s holiday feels like a family reunion due to the lifting of public health protocols meant to protect against COVID-19.

Quebec Premier François Legault posted a video on Twitter earlier on Friday showing himself humming “Gens du pays” by Quebec Nationalist songwriter Gilles Vigneault, which is frequently sung during birthday celebrations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also issued a statement in which he celebrated his Quebec heritage and touted the province as a leader in equality, justice and democracy.

Click to play video: 'Quebec opposition parties gearing up for fall election' Quebec opposition parties gearing up for fall election

 

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
