Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Friday, June 24

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 11:16 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, June 24' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, June 24
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, June 24.

Christie’s Bakery celebrates 90 years, succuss for the USask Sled Dogs at a tractor competition, and dealing with pests in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, June 24, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Christie’s Bakery in Saskatoon celebrates 90 years

A mainstay on 33rd Street West in Saskatoon is turning 90. Christie’s Bakery opened its doors on June 25, 1932, and has persevered through the years.

Co-owner Tracy Muzzolini, whose family took over the business in 1965, says resilience, hard work, tears, a little bit of swearing and teamwork has gone into the family business.

Click to play video: 'Christie’s Bakery in Saskatoon celebrating 90 years in business' Christie’s Bakery in Saskatoon celebrating 90 years in business
Christie’s Bakery in Saskatoon celebrating 90 years in business

Success for USask Sled Dogs at quarter-scale tractor competition

The University of Saskatchewan Sled Dogs are back with some hardware after a trip to the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

The student-led engineering design team competes in an International Quarter-Scale Tractor Student Design Competition each year.

Trending Stories

Max Kuzuska is part of that team and says the work this team does in the realm of heavy machinery is nothing short of tremendous.

Click to play video: 'Success for USask Sled Dogs at quarter-scale tractor competition' Success for USask Sled Dogs at quarter-scale tractor competition
Success for USask Sled Dogs at quarter-scale tractor competition

Dealing with insects and pests Garden Tips

From ants to mosquitoes, insects become a nuisance this time of year in yards and gardens.

Pests, including rabbits and gophers, are also an issue for flower and vegetable gardens.

Rick Van Duyvendyk from Dutch Growers has ways you can deal with these issues in Garden Tips.

Click to play video: 'Dealing with insects and pests Garden Tips' Dealing with insects and pests Garden Tips
Dealing with insects and pests Garden Tips

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 24

Expect a cool end to the week with possible showers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 24' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 24
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 24
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
University of Saskatchewan tagUSask tagGarden Tips tagDutch Growers tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tagChristie's Bakery tagChristie's Bakery Saskatoon tagUniversity Of Saskatchewan Sled Dogs tagUSask Sled Dogs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers