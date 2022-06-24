Morning news rewind: Friday, June 24

Christie’s Bakery celebrates 90 years, succuss for the USask Sled Dogs at a tractor competition, and dealing with pests in Garden Tips.
Christie’s Bakery in Saskatoon celebrates 90 years
A mainstay on 33rd Street West in Saskatoon is turning 90. Christie’s Bakery opened its doors on June 25, 1932, and has persevered through the years.
Co-owner Tracy Muzzolini, whose family took over the business in 1965, says resilience, hard work, tears, a little bit of swearing and teamwork has gone into the family business.
Success for USask Sled Dogs at quarter-scale tractor competition
The University of Saskatchewan Sled Dogs are back with some hardware after a trip to the U.S.
The student-led engineering design team competes in an International Quarter-Scale Tractor Student Design Competition each year.
Max Kuzuska is part of that team and says the work this team does in the realm of heavy machinery is nothing short of tremendous.
Dealing with insects and pests Garden Tips
From ants to mosquitoes, insects become a nuisance this time of year in yards and gardens.
Pests, including rabbits and gophers, are also an issue for flower and vegetable gardens.
Rick Van Duyvendyk from Dutch Growers has ways you can deal with these issues in Garden Tips.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 24
Expect a cool end to the week with possible showers.
