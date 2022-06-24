Menu

Canada

Public inquiry in Nova Scotia seeking explanation from Ottawa about withheld notes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2022 10:43 am
Click to play video: 'Bill Blair grilled over possible interference into RCMP investigation of Nova Scotia mass shooting' Bill Blair grilled over possible interference into RCMP investigation of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Former Public Safety Minister Bill Blair was grilled by questions from MPs during question period in the House of Commons on Thursday over suggestions of political interference by his office and the PMO into the RCMP investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Blair insisted there was no political interference on the part of the government into the investigation.

The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting wants to know why the federal Justice Department withheld for several months four pages of notes from a senior Mountie.

In the handwritten pages, Supt. Darren Campbell alleges that the head of the RCMP, Commissioner Brenda Lucki, had promised to release details about the guns used during the rampage that left 22 dead in April 2020.

Read more: House adjourns for summer amid questions of interference into Nova Scotia shooting probe

The commission of inquiry says the department sent 132 pages in February 2022, but they did not include Campbell’s notes about a meeting with Lucki on April 28, 2020 — nine days after the massacre.

Campbell’s notes say Lucki had had promised the Prime Minister’s Office that the Mounties would release the descriptions, adding that the information would be “tied to pending gun control legislation.”

Read more: RCMP, Liberals deny they interfered in Nova Scotia shooting probe to advance gun laws

The missing notes were submitted to the inquiry on May 31.

The inquiry’s director of investigations, Barbara McLean, says the inquiry is “demanding an explanation for any further material that has been held back.”

She says the commission is seeking assurance that nothing else has been held back.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau denies his government interfered in Nova Scotia shooting probe: ‘Absolutely not’' Trudeau denies his government interfered in Nova Scotia shooting probe: ‘Absolutely not’

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
