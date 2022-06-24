Pedestrian suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries after hit by car in Halton Hills: police

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was sent to Hamilton General hospital with “life-threatening” injuries after being struck by a car in Halton Hills on Thursday evening, according to police.

Investigators say the person was attempting to cross Eastern Avenue near York Street when they were hit by a sedan around 6:30 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Eastern between Queen and York Street was closed for hours for the investigation. The thoroughfare has since reopened.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton Regional Police.

Road Closure – Halton police on scene of a collision involving a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. One person transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Roads will remain closed along Eastern Ave north of York St to Queen at Young St. in Acton for several hours ^kw — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) June 24, 2022

