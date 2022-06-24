Pedestrian suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries after hit by car in Halton Hills: police

A pedestrian was sent to Hamilton General hospital with “life-threatening” injuries after being struck by a car in Halton Hills on Thursday evening, according to police.
Investigators say the person was attempting to cross Eastern Avenue near York Street when they were hit by a sedan around 6:30 p.m.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Eastern between Queen and York Street was closed for hours for the investigation. The thoroughfare has since reopened.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information can reach out to Halton Regional Police.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments