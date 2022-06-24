Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries after hit by car in Halton Hills: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 9:17 am
Halton police say one person was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after hit by a car in Halton Hills on June 24, 2022. View image in full screen
Halton police say one person was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after hit by a car in Halton Hills on June 24, 2022. @HRPS

A pedestrian was sent to Hamilton General hospital with “life-threatening” injuries after being struck by a car in Halton Hills on Thursday evening, according to police.

Investigators say the person was attempting to cross Eastern Avenue near York Street when they were hit by a sedan around 6:30 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Eastern between Queen and York Street was closed for hours for the investigation. The thoroughfare has since reopened.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton Regional Police.

Pedestrian Struck tagHalton Regional Police tagYork Street tagHalton Regional Police Service tagHalton Hills tagEastern Avenue tagHRPS tagActon tag

