Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Extreme intoxication bill flies through Senate with unanimous consent, will become law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2022 10:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Liberals table bill targeting ‘negligent’ extreme intoxication after Supreme Court ruling' Liberals table bill targeting ‘negligent’ extreme intoxication after Supreme Court ruling
WATCH: Liberals table bill targeting 'negligent' extreme intoxication after Supreme Court ruling

The Senate voted today to rubber-stamp the government’s extreme intoxication bill after the House of Commons rushed its passage yesterday.

Senators had adopted a motion this afternoon to see Bill C-28 through all stages by tonight.

As with the House’s similarly expedited process, the Senate motion provides for its legal and constitutional affairs committee to study and report on the issue by a deadline in March 2023.

Trending Stories

Read more: Extreme intoxication bill unanimously passes House of Commons, heads to Senate

The bill’s passage and its pending royal assent means that the Criminal Code will be amended to create criminal liability in cases of violent crime where the defendant can prove they were “in a state of negligent self-induced extreme intoxication.”

It is a response to a Supreme Court ruling in May that struck down similar language as unconstitutional.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Minister David Lametti had called for its speedy passage so the gap in the law could be addressed before Parliament rose for a summer break.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
House of Commons tagSenate tagCriminal Code tagdavid lametti tagIntoxication tagextreme intoxication tagBill C-28 tagextreme intoxication bill tagextreme intoxication bill passes tagintoxication bill passes tagunanimous consent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers