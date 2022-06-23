Menu

Crime

Thunder Bay police chief charged with misconduct, announces plan to retire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2022 6:37 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) says the chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service will face a hearing on three counts of alleged misconduct under the Police Services Act.

The commission says this comes after an investigation it began in February.

At the time, the OCPC raised concerns about the ability of senior leadership to administer the day-to-day operations of the police service in “good faith” and in compliance with the Police Services Act.

Earlier today, local media reported that the chief, Sylvie Hauth, will be retiring in June 2023.

Read more: Police investigating homicide of 41-year-old man in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Thunder Bay Police Service has come under intense scrutiny in recent months, with Indigenous leaders calling for the service to be disbanded altogether because of eroded trust in the community.

In a 2018 systemic review, the Office of the Independent Police Review Director found evidence of systemic racism at the Thunder Bay Police Service and that it was affecting the investigations into the deaths of Indigenous people.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
