Cote-des-Neiges merchants demand removal of new terrasse

Send this page to someone via email

A new terrasse in Cote-des-Neiges is generating controversy in the neigbourhood. Built with the goal of giving residents a place to kick back, some of the merchants in the area say its causing more harm than good and want it removed as soon as possible.

“It’s a nice idea, but not for this location, not for the street and Darlington where we are,” said Jonathan Fisher, who owns the One Stop Kosher grocery store on Darlington Ave.

The terrasse was installed in front of his store at the beginning of June. He says a city official told him they were considering putting seating there, and he expressed his opposition, but it appeared a few days later.

“I just don’t think it’s the area to put it,” said Roula Margonis, a seamstress a few doors down who is also opposed.

There are two main issues. First is the removal of a few parking spaces. Second is an existing concern for safety.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s become a safety and security issue,” said Fisher. “People are hanging out, especially at night, drinking, smoking, selling stuff.”

READ MORE: Evictions on the rise in Montreal’s Cote-des-Neiges-NDG borough

“My mother has to come in the morning to clean up the whole storefront of cigarettes and bottles of beer just to get in to open the store. We worry this might make it worse,” said Margonis.

Four merchants gathered together Thursday to demand the terrasse be moved somewhere else.

Fisher also showed Global News a petition with pages and pages of signatories who agree.

“To have people this upset and coming to the media, it means that there really is a problem in the area,” said Stephanie Valenzuela, the district’s city councillor.

The borough mayor explained that the intention was to bring something beautiful to a lower-income neighbourhood.

“Those type of placottoirs don’t only belong in the highest income neighbourhoods,” Gracia Kasoki Katahwa told Global News.

READ MORE: Recount confirms Gracia Kasoki Kahtawa win as borough mayor in Côte-des-Neiges—NDG

She also said work has been ongoing to allay the merchants’ security concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

“We work with the community organizations and we work with the local police to make sure that we keep the harmony,” said Katahwa.

However, merchants said there has been no change in recent weeks.

“We have to be we have to be aware of what’s really going on in our area before we add on measures that can amplify or worsen the situation,” she said.

Fisher explained that parents have been afraid to send children to get food items at his store.

“We’ve had people hanging out and the kids were afraid to come actually to the store to buy stuff,” said Fisher.

The mayor says the terrasse will stay for at least a few months as a pilot project. She’ll meet with the merchants to discuss their concerns next week .