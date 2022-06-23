Online tool asks citizens to help create 4-year Edmonton budget

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton is looking for the opinions of its residents as staff put together a budget to take the city through the next four years.

A new tool has been set up online, to give Edmonton taxpayers a look at what the city is spending their money on. It also provides an opportunity for people to make their own adjustments.

City officials say the Engaged Edmonton budget tool will be available until July 17.

“Over the next three weeks, we want to dig into questions like: ‘Which services and programs matter to you most as Edmontonians, (and) what changes would you make in city spending, taxes and user fees?” said Jodie Graham, the city’s director of budget planning, during an event Thursday morning.

Graham went on to say how important it was to get this feedback from the people who will be directly impacted by whatever budgetary decisions the city makes between now and 2026.

“The new four-year budget is going to be about making tough decisions and possibly some trade-offs,” she said.

“Each of us brings a unique insight into how the city’s services, programs and construction projects impact our day-to-day lives.”