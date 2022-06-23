Chopper video shows suspect being chased, arrested after theft at Ajax construction site

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police have released a new video taken from the force’s Air1 helicopter, which appears to show a theft suspect being chased and arrested in Ajax, Ont.

Police said on Thursday at around 12:57 a.m., officers received a report of a theft at a construction site on Bayly Street East.

Police said officers located a female suspect and a pickup truck that allegedly contained stolen wood from the construction site.

According to police, two male suspects fled on foot.

Officers said the force’s Air1 helicopter located one of the male suspects attempting to hide in residential backyards on Whitefoot Crescent.

“With assistance of the K-9 Unit, the suspect was taken into custody,” officers said in a press release. “Police continue to look for a third suspect.”

Police said 22-year-old Dana Booth from Oshawa has been charged with theft under $5,000.

Officers have also charged 35-year-old Keith Patterson from Toronto with theft under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer and trespassing at night.

According to police, both the accused were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.