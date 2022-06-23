Morning news rewind: Thursday, June 23

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Public Schools supporting 2SLGBTQ students, prepping for the SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival and kittens in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, June 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Supporting 2SLGBTQ students at Saskatoon Public Schools: Family Matters

Saskatoon Public Schools is supporting 2SLGBTQ students, not just during Pride month, but all year long.

This month, the school division raised the Pride flag at its board office for the first time, and once again had a delegation in the Pride parade.

Michelle Pembridge, a safe, caring, accepting schools consultant, discusses how the school division is supporting diversity and inclusion in schools for 2SLGBTQ students.

Preparing for the 35th annual SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

It starts June 30 — the SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, with a talented lineup of performers.

That includes the Arkells, who recently won the Junos for group and rock album of the year.

Jazz Fest executive director Shannon Josdal has more on this year’s lineup and how the festival’s 35th anniversary will be celebrated.

Lady Bird and June Bug in Adopt a Pet

Meet Lady Bird and June Bug, two nine-week-old kittens up for adoption at the Saskatoon SPCA.

Jemma Omidian says the shelter currently has 128 felines at the shelter and another 28 in foster care, and new homes are needed for the 156 felines currently under their care.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, June 23

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, June 23.

