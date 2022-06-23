Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia reports 7 COVID-19 deaths in latest weekly report

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian COVID-19 domestic travel restrictions eased' Canadian COVID-19 domestic travel restrictions eased
Unvaccinated Canadians can now board a plane or a train for domestic travel. As Grace Ke reports, that comes as airport security screeners begin new job action to bring more attention to their staffing and wage concerns.

Nova Scotia health officials say another seven deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded in the latest weekly report.

That’s down from the 10 deaths reported last week.

According to the epidemiology report, all of the deaths involved individuals over the age of 70.

The number of newly-confirmed cases is also slightly down. The province said 1,420 new PCR-confirmed cases were reported in the seven-day period ending June 20, down by 530 cases from last week.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. sees bump in positive PCR tests, begins counting reinfections

However, hospital admissions have increased. There were 37 hospitalizations from June 13 to 20 — compared to 28 the previous week.

In a Thursday release, the province said people over the age of 70 continue to be at highest risk of severe outcomes from the virus.

“The risk of hospitalization is nearly 11 times higher for people 70 and older and the risk of death about 115 times higher when compared to those under 50,” read the release.

“Within every age group for whom vaccine is available, unvaccinated people are at higher risk of severe illness than those who are vaccinated.”

The province continues to encourage Nova Scotians to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 65.8 per cent of adult residents have received at least one booster dose. More than 74,150 have received a second booster.

