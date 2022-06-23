Quebec provincial police fan out for Fête Nationale weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police will be out in full force across the province for the upcoming long holiday weekends.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said there will be more interventions by police on the road network for the Fête Nationale weekend, starting Thursday.

Police officers will also be out and about from June 30 to July 3 during the Canada Day long weekend.

Due to the many trips planned on the roads of Quebec, the SQ said patrol officers will pay particular attention to speeding. They will also be on the lookout for motorists under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

During this same period of 2021, provincial police said nine fatal collisions occurred on the territory it patrols. The SQ notes that speeding and impaired driving remain the main causes of fatal collisions in Quebec.

Police officers will also be looking for drivers who fail to buckle up or who use their cell phones behind the wheel.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise