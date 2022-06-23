Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec provincial police fan out for Fête Nationale weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2022 10:39 am
Quebec provincial police will be looking out for drivers who are speeding or under the influence of drugs or alcohol. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police will be looking out for drivers who are speeding or under the influence of drugs or alcohol. File / Global News

Quebec provincial police will be out in full force across the province for the upcoming long holiday weekends.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said there will be more interventions by police on the road network for the Fête Nationale weekend, starting Thursday.

Police officers will also be out and about from June 30 to July 3 during the Canada Day long weekend.

Read more: Quebec’s 10 worst roads unveiled and none of them are in Montreal

Due to the many trips planned on the roads of Quebec, the SQ said patrol officers will pay particular attention to speeding. They will also be on the lookout for motorists under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Trending Stories

During this same period of 2021, provincial police said nine fatal collisions occurred on the territory it patrols. The SQ notes that speeding and impaired driving remain the main causes of fatal collisions in Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

Police officers will also be looking for drivers who fail to buckle up or who use their cell phones behind the wheel.

with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sureté du Québec tagQuebec provincial police tagQuebec police tagFete nationale tagQuebec roads tagQuebec traffic tagQuebec road safety tagQuebec highways tagFete nationale weekend tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers