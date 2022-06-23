Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

U.S. Supreme Court plans for more expected rulings Thursday, Friday

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 23, 2022 8:07 am
Click to play video: 'Fact or Fiction: Abortion misinformation spikes following Roe v Wade leak, data shows' Fact or Fiction: Abortion misinformation spikes following Roe v Wade leak, data shows
WATCH: Fact or Fiction - Abortion misinformation spikes following Roe v Wade leak, data shows – May 21, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court, with major cases yet to decide on issues including abortion and gun rights, is expected to issue rulings on Friday as well as previously announced on Thursday, according to its website.

The court has rulings remaining in 13 cases in its current term, including one from Mississippi that gives its conservative majority a chance to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Trending Stories

Read more: U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade looms. Here’s what’s at stake

The 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that the court could overturn in the pending case held that the due process clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides a fundamental right to privacy that protects a woman’s right to abortion.

It’s expected the court will rule by early July.

Advertisement
© 2022 Reuters
SCOTUS tagU.S. Supreme Court tagRoe v. Wade tagUS Supreme Court tagroe v. wade news tagroe v wade decision tagRoe v. wade today tagroe v wade outcome tagus supreme court rulings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers