Bear sighting leads to another shelter in place for Durham Region school

A bear sighting led to another shelter in place for a school in northern Durham Region Wednesday.
It’s at least the third time this month Beaverton Public School went into a shelter in place due to a bear sighting.
On Wednesday, the Durham District School Board (DDSB) tweeted just after 12 p.m. that the protocol had been activated again, adding that students and staff were safe.
After 2 p.m., the board said the shelter in place had been lifted.
Durham Regional Police said on Twitter that a bear seen in the area of the school made it to green space away from Beaverton.
“He was found swimming in someone’s pond, possibly cooling off from the heat,” police added,
According to the DDSB, Beaverton Public School, located on King Street in Beaverton, Ont., also went into shelter in place on both June 14 and 16 due to bear sightings.
