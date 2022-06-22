Bear sighting leads to another shelter in place for Durham Region school

Send this page to someone via email

A bear sighting led to another shelter in place for a school in northern Durham Region Wednesday.

It’s at least the third time this month Beaverton Public School went into a shelter in place due to a bear sighting.

On Wednesday, the Durham District School Board (DDSB) tweeted just after 12 p.m. that the protocol had been activated again, adding that students and staff were safe.

Read more: Shelter in place at Durham Region school lifted after earlier bear sighting

After 2 p.m., the board said the shelter in place had been lifted.

Durham Regional Police said on Twitter that a bear seen in the area of the school made it to green space away from Beaverton.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was found swimming in someone’s pond, possibly cooling off from the heat,” police added,

According to the DDSB, Beaverton Public School, located on King Street in Beaverton, Ont., also went into shelter in place on both June 14 and 16 due to bear sightings.

Thank you for everyone's patience and understanding, we are happy to hear that the bear made it to a nearby green space. He was found swimming in someones pond, possibly cooling off from the heat. Have a great day everyone. gt https://t.co/lf3g2Mf8MT pic.twitter.com/fUKvi6sryG — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) June 22, 2022

North Division Officers are dealing with a bear in the area of Lakeland Cres and King St, #Beaverton. Please remain out of the area and be aware of your surroundings. #BrockTownship #DurhamVisionZero @TownshipOfBrock @TwpofScugog @twpuxbridge pic.twitter.com/srWnacaXh3 — North Division (@DRPSNorthDiv) June 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The Shelter in Place has been lifted for Beaverton PS. @beaverton_ps https://t.co/TcAwZ1oJEQ — Durham District School Board (DDSB) (@DDSBSchools) June 22, 2022