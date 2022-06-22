Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bear sighting leads to another shelter in place for Durham Region school

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 4:55 pm
Police said a bear was seen in the area of Lakeland Crescent and King Street, which is near Beaverton Public School. View image in full screen
Police said a bear was seen in the area of Lakeland Crescent and King Street, which is near Beaverton Public School. Twitter / @DRPS

A bear sighting led to another shelter in place for a school in northern Durham Region Wednesday.

It’s at least the third time this month Beaverton Public School went into a shelter in place due to a bear sighting.

On Wednesday, the Durham District School Board (DDSB) tweeted just after 12 p.m. that the protocol had been activated again, adding that students and staff were safe.

Read more: Shelter in place at Durham Region school lifted after earlier bear sighting

After 2 p.m., the board said the shelter in place had been lifted.

Durham Regional Police said on Twitter that a bear seen in the area of the school made it to green space away from Beaverton.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was found swimming in someone’s pond, possibly cooling off from the heat,” police added,

According to the DDSB, Beaverton Public School, located on King Street in Beaverton, Ont., also went into shelter in place on both June 14 and 16 due to bear sightings.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
durham region tagDurham tagDurham Regional Police tagDurham District School Board tagDDSB tagbear sighting tagBeaverton tagShelter in Place tagBeaverton Public School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers