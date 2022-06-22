Menu

Canada

Police seek possible witness of crash that killed mother, daughter in York Region

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 4:08 pm
The scene of the crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville earlier this month. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville earlier this month. Global News

Police say they’re looking to speak to a cyclist who likely witnessed a crash in York Region earlier this month that killed a mother and daughter.

York Regional Police said that at around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, officers responded to a crash in the area of Warden Avenue and Stouffville Road in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

A dump truck with a trailer collided with a Toyota Corolla that had two occupants, police said.

The occupants of the Corolla — a mother a daughter — died at the scene.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Read more: York Region mother, daughter dead after dump truck collides with Toyota: police

In a news release Wednesday, police said investigators obtained surveillance video which shows that a cyclist was heading south on Warden Avenue and stopped at the northwest corner of Warden and Stouffville.

The cyclist “was likely a witness to the entire sequence of events,” the release said.

“We are asking this person to please come forward,” the statement continued.

Any other witnesses who have not yet spoke to investigators or who may have dashcam video of the crash are being asked to contact police.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who saw either of the vehicles or has information on driving behaviors prior to the collision,” police said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
