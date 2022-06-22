Saskatoon senior assaulted, forcibly confined inside business: police

Saskatoon police say an 87-year-old man was forcibly confined and assaulted overnight inside a business on 20th Street West.
Police say they were called to the business in the 500 block of 20th Street West around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
The victim had been inside the business at approximately 11 p.m. when police say at least two men broke into the building and confined him and beat him before leaving.
The victim was taken to hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
