Vancouverites given the chance to try a ketchup-flavoured popsicle

Some lucky Vancouverites got the chance to try a different kind of summer treat Wednesday.

French’s Ketchup has released the Frenchsicle, which is a ketchup popsicle.

The company says it is a “refreshingly savoury and sweet ketchup popsicle, made from 100 per cent Canadian tomatoes.”

Hey Canadian friends, your favorite condiment just got a whole lot cooler 🍅🧊 A refreshingly savoury & sweet ketchup popsicle, made from 100% Canadian tomatoes. Learn more here: https://t.co/FH2ax4kvWj pic.twitter.com/9PsahSkEzY — French's (@Frenchs) June 20, 2022

1:16 The French fry Hack you need to know The French fry Hack you need to know – Jan 16, 2019

The company gave some away in Vancouver, Toronto and Leamington on Wednesday.

Two meals were donated to Food Banks Canada from each popsicle that was given away, the company said.

Ketchup popsicle. I actually did it @Frenchs Thanks for donating to @VanFoodBank because I did. pic.twitter.com/qfwWQCJfsW — Abby (@abbythetweet) June 22, 2022

I ain’t ever seen anything other than heinz ketchup in peoples houses, who tf is buying frenchs so much to the point where they brave enough to make a popsicle???? https://t.co/jlO80ZCKRE — Squanto (@SquantoNS) June 22, 2022

Ketchup popsicle?!! What's wrong with Canada? https://t.co/MRhEiPLN7s — Younus Ejazi | یونس اعجازی (@younasejazi) June 21, 2022

If you want, you can even make your own Frenchsicle at home.

There’s no word on whether these will be available to purchase in stores.