Vancouverites given the chance to try a ketchup-flavoured popsicle

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 4:45 pm
Click to play video: 'French’s introduces ketchup-flavoured popsicle' French’s introduces ketchup-flavoured popsicle
It isn't summer without ketchup at your next outdoor BBQ, but you've probably never enjoyed this condiment in frozen form. French's Ketchup calls their "Frenchcicle" creation a "refreshingly savoury & sweet ketchup popsicle, made from 100% Canadian tomatoes."

Some lucky Vancouverites got the chance to try a different kind of summer treat Wednesday.

French’s Ketchup has released the Frenchsicle, which is a ketchup popsicle.

The company says it is a “refreshingly savoury and sweet ketchup popsicle, made from 100 per cent Canadian tomatoes.”

The company gave some away in Vancouver, Toronto and Leamington on Wednesday.

Two meals were donated to Food Banks Canada from each popsicle that was given away, the company said.

If you want, you can even make your own Frenchsicle at home.

There’s no word on whether these will be available to purchase in stores.

