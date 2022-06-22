Wave of new pool owners keeps N.B. supply stores busy

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of lives in a lot of ways – but perhaps one of the most unexpected has been how many people have become pool owners in the past two-and-a-half years.

Shelley Melvin, storefront manager at Emmerson Pools and Spas in Rothesay, N.B., said they’re busier than ever.

“With the pandemic, people are considering staying home with travel restrictions and COVID and they’re putting all their money into their backyard,” she said.

She said they’ve got an ever-growing list of people hoping to add a pool. Some recent relocators are taking advantage of cheaper Maritime real estate and using the leftover cash to build a backyard oasis.

Others figure: why not?

“There’s a lot of people who come in with that,” said Melville.

“They never thought they’d be in a position where they were even thinking about a pool but once they come in and we educate them and show them what we can offer, they’re interested.”

Melvin said the team’s wait-list for pool builds is now a year or two long – not helped by supply chain issues making it temporarily impossible to get liners or other necessary assets.

“People who we were supposed to be doing last year, some of them are just getting started this year,” she said.

Often, she said, people don’t realize how much work a pool can be.

“But that’s what we’re here for,” said Melvin.

Staying safe by the pool

Becoming a pool owner comes with a lot of responsibility – not just in keeping the chemicals balanced.

According to Health Canada, over half of drownings happen in pools.

“A lot of people don’t realize the dangers associated,” said Ben Tremblay, aquatics manager at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre in Saint John.

Tremblay has a decade of lifeguard experience under his belt.

He said the two biggest things new pool owners should focus on are education and awareness, especially when kids are involved.

“If they ever have friends in, make sure you’re aware of their swim ability,” Tremblay said.

He said it’s also important to have someone supervising the swim – with a flotation device nearby to throw to anyone in distress.

Ben Tremblay, aquatics manager at the Canada Games Aquatics Centre, has over 10 years of lifeguarding experience.