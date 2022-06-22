Menu

Health

First monkeypox case confirmed in Peterborough region: health unit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 2:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Health officials urge calm as more monkeypox cases emerge in Canada' Health officials urge calm as more monkeypox cases emerge in Canada
Health officials urge calm as more monkeypox cases emerge in Canada – May 25, 2022

Peterborough Public Health has confirmed the region’s first case of monkeypox.

The health unit was notified of the case on Wednesday. Contact tracing efforts are complete and case management continues for the individual whose location was not provided.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Read more: Monkeypox has half of Canadians worried, but most confident in health response: poll

“Residents can be reassured that those who have been in contact with the case have been notified,” the health unit stated. “Contacts of the case are being offered a vaccine as a form of post-exposure prophylaxis.”

The monkeypox virus is spread between animals and humans through close prolonged contact. The health unit says while monkeypox is in the same family as smallpox, monkeypox presents with much milder symptoms and is less contagious.

“Monkeypox virus has been circulating in Ontario for a few weeks now,” said medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott. “We did anticipate it would arrive in our region and we are prepared to support case and contact efforts.

“Monkeypox is not easily spread between people, however, we do recommend that everyone be aware of the signs and symptoms of the virus and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms present.”

Symptoms can present within five to 21 days of exposure to someone who has the virus. Symptoms can include:

  • Rash or blister in mouth and around genital areas
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Fever and chills
  • Muscle aches
  • Headaches
  • Exhaustion

Residents who experience symptoms should seek medical attention immediately. The health unit says while there is no treatment for the virus, symptoms can be managed and individuals typically recover within two to four weeks.

Click to play video: 'More than half of Canadians confident in monkeypox response, but 55% worried about spread: poll' More than half of Canadians confident in monkeypox response, but 55% worried about spread: poll
