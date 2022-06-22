First monkeypox case confirmed in Peterborough region: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health has confirmed the region’s first case of monkeypox.

The health unit was notified of the case on Wednesday. Contact tracing efforts are complete and case management continues for the individual whose location was not provided.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

“Residents can be reassured that those who have been in contact with the case have been notified,” the health unit stated. “Contacts of the case are being offered a vaccine as a form of post-exposure prophylaxis.”

The monkeypox virus is spread between animals and humans through close prolonged contact. The health unit says while monkeypox is in the same family as smallpox, monkeypox presents with much milder symptoms and is less contagious.

“Monkeypox virus has been circulating in Ontario for a few weeks now,” said medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott. “We did anticipate it would arrive in our region and we are prepared to support case and contact efforts.

“Monkeypox is not easily spread between people, however, we do recommend that everyone be aware of the signs and symptoms of the virus and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms present.”

Symptoms can present within five to 21 days of exposure to someone who has the virus. Symptoms can include:

Rash or blister in mouth and around genital areas

Swollen lymph nodes

Fever and chills

Muscle aches

Headaches

Exhaustion

Residents who experience symptoms should seek medical attention immediately. The health unit says while there is no treatment for the virus, symptoms can be managed and individuals typically recover within two to four weeks.

