Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Heat, sunshine in forecast for first weekend of summer

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 2:12 pm
Mostly sunny skies return to the region on Friday. View image in full screen
Mostly sunny skies return to the region on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Cooler air will settle in on Thursday behind a cold front, along with an afternoon high struggling to get into the 20s.

But a rebound is expected to finish the workweek on Friday, with temperatures climbing into the low 20s under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky.

The first weekend of summer will live up to expectations, with a daytime high on Saturday reaching 26 C under mostly sunny skies.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 22' Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 22
Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 22

Sunday will be a sizzler, with pure blue skies and sunshine heating the valley into the high 20s or low 30s.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Thirty-degree heat will stick around into next week, with afternoon temperatures soaring to around 32 C on Monday under mainly sunny skies.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagSunshine tagWarm Weather tagokanagan weather tagHot Weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers