Okanagan weather: Heat, sunshine in forecast for first weekend of summer

Cooler air will settle in on Thursday behind a cold front, along with an afternoon high struggling to get into the 20s.
But a rebound is expected to finish the workweek on Friday, with temperatures climbing into the low 20s under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky.
The first weekend of summer will live up to expectations, with a daytime high on Saturday reaching 26 C under mostly sunny skies.
Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 22
Sunday will be a sizzler, with pure blue skies and sunshine heating the valley into the high 20s or low 30s.
Trending Stories
Thirty-degree heat will stick around into next week, with afternoon temperatures soaring to around 32 C on Monday under mainly sunny skies.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments