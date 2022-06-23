Okanagan weather: Heat, sunshine in forecast for first weekend of summer

Send this page to someone via email

Cooler air will settle in on Thursday behind a cold front, along with an afternoon high struggling to get into the 20s.

But a rebound is expected to finish the workweek on Friday, with temperatures climbing into the low 20s under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky.

The first weekend of summer will live up to expectations, with a daytime high on Saturday reaching 26 C under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be a sizzler, with pure blue skies and sunshine heating the valley into the high 20s or low 30s.

Thirty-degree heat will stick around into next week, with afternoon temperatures soaring to around 32 C on Monday under mainly sunny skies.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

