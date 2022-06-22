Premier John Horgan set to pause divisive $789-million Royal BC Museum rebuild

Send this page to someone via email

After mammoth blowback from the public, Premier John Horgan will be pausing the nearly $800-million redevelopment of the Royal BC Museum.

Horgan is set to make the announcement at a press conference at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The livestream will be carried on Global BC’s website and Facebook page.

An Angus Reid Institute poll on the $789-million project recently found 69 per cent of British Columbians oppose it. Presented with various options, 62 per cent of those surveyed would have preferred the status quo over the costly rebuild.

The BC Liberals and BC Greens have pointed to various other capital projects no longer being funded as the province pushed forward with the museum, slated for completion by 2030.

Construction was set to begin in 2024 with the museum closing its doors for the rebuild in September. It’s unclear how long this pause will push back the construction timeframe, or how long the museum will remain open in its existing, aging downtown Victoria building.

The province had committed to a new seismically-safe museum to better “reflect the experiences and perspectives” of all who contributed to B.C.’s history.

“For decades, people from British Columbia and around the globe have come to the Royal BC Museum to learn about our special corner of the world,” Horgan said in a May 13 news release announcing the ambitious project.

“For just as long, the stories told here have failed to accurately reflect our colonial history or include everyone, and priceless collections are now being put at risk in an aging building.”

When announcing the project, the province said the new museum would bring significant economic and social benefits to the region, supporting more than 1,950 direct construction jobs and more than 1,050 associated jobs.

Concerns over government priorities and lack of consultation with Indigenous communities, however, quickly overshadowed the economic impacts of the building.

The province released a business plan for the project showing the cost options were similar to building a new museum compared to seismically upgrading the current museum. The plan also showed projections of rapidly increasing costs for a replacement if the province decides to delay.

The BC Liberals have announced plans to stop the rebuilding project if they are elected in 2024. It is unclear how starting construction before the election would change the promise.

The New Democrats have also committed to a $200-million permanent home for the BC Archives at the collections and research building in Colwood in 2025.