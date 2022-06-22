London police investigating ‘grandparent scam’ after people called asking for money

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are warning the public about a “grandparent scam” after several people reported individuals were calling them, claiming that a family member had been charged criminally and needed money to help.

The London Police Service Financial Crime Unit says this type of complaint, also referred to as the ‘grandparent scam,’ has recently re-surfaced in London.

Over the past couple of weeks, police say several citizens have received calls from someone presenting themselves as a family member, a police officer or a lawyer, claiming that money is needed immediately to help someone in need.

Police say In at least two recent cases, individuals attended the residences of victims to pick up large sums of money.

View image in full screen Police are looking to speak to an individual pictured above who they say may have information about the recent grandparents scam investigation. Via London Police Service

Police are looking to speak to an individual pictured above whom they say may have information about the recent investigation.

To help prevent this from happening to others, police say that anyone who receives a call from someone they think they may know, claiming that they need large sums of money for any reason, should hang up and contact the person the caller is claiming to be.

Police say although there are several variations of this type of scam, the commonality is they will always be asking for money.

Police, lawyers and courts will never ask for immediate payment or wire transfers of money, police say.

London police are asking people to warn anyone they think could be the victim of a similar crime about this scam.

Aylmer Police reported a similar incident over the weekend, but London police could not say if the two investigations were linked.

Anyone who has been defrauded, has information about this incident or the person in the attached photo is asked to call the London Police Service Fraud Intake line at 519-661-5515 Ext. 5257 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

