Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London police investigating ‘grandparent scam’ after people called asking for money

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted June 22, 2022 1:47 pm
London Police car. View image in full screen
London Police car. THE CANADIAN PRESS/File/Dave Chidley

Police in London, Ont., are warning the public about a “grandparent scam” after several people reported individuals were calling them, claiming that a family member had been charged criminally and needed money to help.

The London Police Service Financial Crime Unit says this type of complaint, also referred to as the ‘grandparent scam,’ has recently re-surfaced in London.

Read more: Aylmer, Ont. investigate ‘grandparent’ phone scams after one resident loses $10,000

Over the past couple of weeks, police say several citizens have received calls from someone presenting themselves as a family member, a police officer or a lawyer, claiming that money is needed immediately to help someone in need.

Police say In at least two recent cases, individuals attended the residences of victims to pick up large sums of money.

Story continues below advertisement
Police are looking to speak to an individual pictured above who they say may have information about the recent grandparents scam investigation. View image in full screen
Police are looking to speak to an individual pictured above who they say may have information about the recent grandparents scam investigation. Via London Police Service

Police are looking to speak to an individual pictured above whom they say may have information about the recent investigation.

Trending Stories

To help prevent this from happening to others, police say that anyone who receives a call from someone they think they may know, claiming that they need large sums of money for any reason, should hang up and contact the person the caller is claiming to be.

Police say although there are several variations of this type of scam, the commonality is they will always be asking for money.

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after Bayham, Ont. collision on Tuesday

Police, lawyers and courts will never ask for immediate payment or wire transfers of money, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

London police are asking people to warn anyone they think could be the victim of a similar crime about this scam.

Aylmer Police reported a similar incident over the weekend, but London police could not say if the two investigations were linked.

Anyone who has been defrauded, has information about this incident or the person in the attached photo is asked to call the London Police Service Fraud Intake line at 519-661-5515 Ext. 5257 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Toronto senior loses $25K in ‘grandparent scam’' Toronto senior loses $25K in ‘grandparent scam’
Toronto senior loses $25K in ‘grandparent scam’ – Mar 30, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagLondon Ontario tagFraud tagPhone Scam tagGrandparent scam tagfinancial crime tagLndont tagLondon phone scam tagLondon Police Service Financial Crime Unit tagLondon scam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers