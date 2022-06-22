2 cyclists dead after crash early Wednesday in Walpole Island First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton County OPP say two people are dead and a third is in hospital after two cyclists were struck by a vehicle on River Road in the Walpole Island First Nation on Wednesday.

A crash on River Road happened just before 5 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police say.

Members of Walpole Island Police Service, Lambton County OPP, Chatham-Kent Emergency Medical Service, and Walpole Island Fire Department responded.

Police say the cyclists were pronounced dead and the driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

River Road was closed Wednesday morning for the investigation between Firehall Road and Austin Road.

The names of the deceased were withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

OPP say updates will be provided when they become available.