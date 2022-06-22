Menu

Crime

2 cyclists dead after crash early Wednesday in Walpole Island First Nation

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted June 22, 2022 8:38 am
opp patch View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

Lambton County OPP say two people are dead and a third is in hospital after two cyclists were struck by a vehicle on River Road in the Walpole Island First Nation on Wednesday.

A crash on River Road happened just before 5 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police say.

Members of Walpole Island Police Service, Lambton County OPP, Chatham-Kent Emergency Medical Service, and Walpole Island Fire Department responded.

Trending Stories

Police say the cyclists were pronounced dead and the driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after Bayham, Ont. collision on Tuesday

River Road was closed Wednesday morning for the investigation between Firehall Road and Austin Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The names of the deceased were withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

OPP say updates will be provided when they become available.

