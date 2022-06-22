Menu

Crime

Motorcyclist dead after Bayham, Ont. collision on Tuesday

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted June 22, 2022 8:04 am
Close-up of a light bar from police car. View image in full screen
Close-up of a light bar from police car. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Elgin OPP say a crash between a motorcycle and motor vehicle in Bayham, Ont., left one person dead on Tuesday evening.

The collision occurred at about 5:45 p.m. along Heritage Line in Bayham.

Police say that a motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Heritage Line when it collided with a westbound vehicle. Ontario Provincial Police, Bayham Fire and Emergency Services, along with Oxford County and Elgin EMS teams, responded.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected, suffered serious life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Read more: 'When is enough enough?': LAWC calls for removal of Paul Haggis's name from park after assault charge

Emergency crews took the driver and passenger of the motor vehicle to a local hospital as a precaution, police say.

Trending Stories

The deceased’s identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The West Region OPP traffic incident management and enforcement team continues to investigate.

Heritage Line between Mitchell Road and Maple Grove Road was closed following the crash but has since been reopened.

