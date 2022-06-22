Motorcyclist dead after Bayham, Ont. collision on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin OPP say a crash between a motorcycle and motor vehicle in Bayham, Ont., left one person dead on Tuesday evening.

The collision occurred at about 5:45 p.m. along Heritage Line in Bayham.

Police say that a motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Heritage Line when it collided with a westbound vehicle. Ontario Provincial Police, Bayham Fire and Emergency Services, along with Oxford County and Elgin EMS teams, responded.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected, suffered serious life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

#OPP investigating fatal motorcycle collision at Heritage Line in Bayham. West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team on scene continuing to investigate. Road closures in effect. Do NOT go around barriers! @ElginCounty #ElginOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/sO1jl2kTPP — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 22, 2022

Emergency crews took the driver and passenger of the motor vehicle to a local hospital as a precaution, police say.

The deceased’s identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The West Region OPP traffic incident management and enforcement team continues to investigate.

Heritage Line between Mitchell Road and Maple Grove Road was closed following the crash but has since been reopened.