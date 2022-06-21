Pride Toronto to conduct weapons checks after ‘increase’ in security risks

Residents attending upcoming Pride Toronto events will be subject to additional security checks, the festival has announced.
In a statement shared on Twitter, Sherwin Modeste, Pride Toronto’s executive director, said an “increase in security risks … over the past few weeks” meant new check-in measures would be in place.
Modeste said security workers had been authorized to use security wands to check attendees for weapons.
Trending Stories
“Please be advised that this may result in a slower check in process,” the statement said.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments