Pride Toronto to conduct weapons checks after ‘increase’ in security risks

Residents attending upcoming Pride Toronto events will be subject to additional security checks, the festival has announced.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Sherwin Modeste, Pride Toronto’s executive director, said an “increase in security risks … over the past few weeks” meant new check-in measures would be in place.

Modeste said security workers had been authorized to use security wands to check attendees for weapons.

“Please be advised that this may result in a slower check in process,” the statement said.

Due to the increase in security risks we have seen over the past few weeks, Pride Toronto is prioritizing our festival guests' safety. #PrideToronto #Pride2022 pic.twitter.com/1sW3BW6QR4 — Pride Toronto (@PrideToronto) June 21, 2022

