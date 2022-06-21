Menu

Canada

Pride Toronto to conduct weapons checks after ‘increase’ in security risks

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 10:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Major in-person events returning to Toronto' Major in-person events returning to Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: This year marks the return of some beloved city staples: Pride, Taste of the Danforth, the CNE and the Toronto Caribbean Carnival. They’re just some of the events you get to be at in-person this summer. Shallima Maharaj reports – Mar 4, 2022

Residents attending upcoming Pride Toronto events will be subject to additional security checks, the festival has announced.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Sherwin Modeste, Pride Toronto’s executive director, said an “increase in security risks … over the past few weeks” meant new check-in measures would be in place.

Mayor announces $250K in funding for Toronto's 'The 519' community centre

Modeste said security workers had been authorized to use security wands to check attendees for weapons.

“Please be advised that this may result in a slower check in process,” the statement said.

