Canada

Splatsin Indigenous People’s Day celebration aims to build connections

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 8:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Splatsin Indigenous People’s Day celebration aims to build connections' Splatsin Indigenous People’s Day celebration aims to build connections
In the North Okanagan crowds gathered to enjoy Indigenous People's Day at an event hosted by the SplatsinFirst Nation. It was an opportunity for reconciliation through celebration. Along with games and food, the community was invited to learn more about Indigenous traditions and history.

In B.C.’s North Okanagan, crowds gathered to enjoy Indigenous People’s Day at an event hosted by the Splatsin First Nation.

It was an opportunity for reconciliation through celebration. Along with games and food, the community was invited to learn more about Indigenous traditions and history.

“There is a real focus on truth and reconciliation. The chief and council really wanted to bring in people from outside of Splatsin to come and build a relationship with us and experience everything and anything that makes us Splatsin,” said event organizer Gloria Morgan.

There were games, food and a competition to determine the best bannock, while booths shared everything from traditional knowledge about bear grease to elements of Splatsin history.

At one booth, volunteer Ashley Tarves was showing community members how to make smudge bundles and prayer bundles using sage, cedar and juniper she harvested herself.

“This is a big part of our daily ceremonial traditions and I think it is important that we bring it back,” said Tarves.

“I really want people to see how authentically I am trying to teach the Indigenous traditional ways and how important it is and actually just to feel it in their heart.”

The event organizer hopes attendees came away with a greater understanding of Splatsin culture.

“We wanted people to understand our culture because it is that misunderstanding or not understanding that prevents us from building the trust between us,” said Morgan.

“If I can touch one person today and help them understand more about Splatsin by sharing our culture, sharing our language, sharing how we do things … then I’ve done a great job.”

