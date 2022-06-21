Menu

Crime

Drunk driver who killed B.C. officer is out again on statutory release

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2022 9:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Apology from the man who drove a pickup that killed a Mountie.' Apology from the man who drove a pickup that killed a Mountie.
Fri, Jul 7: Kenneth Fenton apologizes for his actions on the night that a pickup truck he was driving crashed with an RCMP officer’s cruiser and killed Const. Sarah Beckett. Neetu Garcha reports – Jul 7, 2017

A man convicted of drunk and dangerous driving causing the death of an RCMP officer has been freed again on statutory release with a warning to stay away from drugs and alcohol and get counselling.

Kenneth Fenton was convicted of crashing into Const. Sara Beckett’s cruiser after running a red light in April 2016 near Victoria and was sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

Fenton’s release was suspended in April when he admitted to overmedicating on prescription drugs in response to anxiety of the looming anniversary of the crash.

Read more: Man who killed Const. Sarah Beckett not allowed to return to Vancouver Island

The decision from the Parole Board of Canada released on Tuesday says a urine test also showed illegal drugs, and his release was suspended.

Story continues below advertisement

It says Fenton has spent long periods of time in the community without problems, found full-time work and has the support of a girlfriend and family members.

In reversing the suspension, the board says it’s concerned he can’t follow the rules of his prescription marijuana program and negative feelings have him turning to alcohol but because he’s near the end of the sentence, having access to support is essential so he can reintegrate into society.

Click to play video: 'Man gets jail time for death of RCMP officer' Man gets jail time for death of RCMP officer
Man gets jail time for death of RCMP officer – Jul 14, 2017

Fenton told the board he felt he had come a long way since his conviction.

“You have also written a letter to the board explaining how your addictions to alcohol developed during your adolescence and young adulthood,” the decision says.

“You expressed remorse of the harm you have done to the victim and her family and say that being successful on parole and recovering from your addiction issues are your top priorities.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagBC RCMP tagParole Board of Canada tagKenneth Fenton tagImpaired Driving death tagKen Fenton tagSara Beckett tagSara Beckett death tag

