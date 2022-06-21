Regina companies among those showcasing latest in ag tech at Canada’s Farm Show

Send this page to someone via email

The 44th edition of Canada’s Farm Show is officially underway, with the event running from Tuesday to Thursday at the REAL District in Regina.

Organizers anticipate over 30,000 people will attend this year’s event with more than 400 exhibitors on-site and buyers from about 50 countries.

While there are new products and technology from around the globe being showcased at the event, some of the most innovative pieces might be from the city that is hosting the show.

There are a number of local companies that have neat pieces of equipment on display at Canada’s Farm Show.

When you enter through the front doors of the International Trade Centre (ITC), where a number of exhibitors are located for the event, you’ll find people of all ages climbing onto a unique set of wheels that rolled in for the show.

LyteHorse, a company based in Regina, manufactures stand-up electric ATVs, which its members say is an ATV experience like no other. It’s being introduced at the Farm Show for the first time.

“It’s very uncommon in the world of ATVs, which are typically gas-powered vehicles, because this one is electric, so there is zero noise and zero emissions,” said Allen Bonk, co-founder and CEO of LyteHorse.

Bonk said their product stands out compared to other designs because it contains a host of applications that can be used in a number of facets such as law enforcement and recreation.

He added that their creation has been a well-kept secret because they haven’t had opportunities to showcase their ATVs.

“It’s really cool for us to get out there in our hometown,” mentioned Bonk. “It really hasn’t had the exposure, but we’re getting ready to get into production in July.”

Another Regina-based company featured at the show is Prairie Clean Energy, which took the stage at the Canada’s Farm Show Launch Pad in the ITC on opening day to talk about what they have to offer.

Mark Cooper, president and CEO of Prairie Clean Energy, said they announced that they are now open for business with their first facility set to open in September of this year in Regina.

“We’ve signed our first farmers on to long-term sales agreements to purchase their straw so we can convert it to pellets,” shared Cooper.

“It has been an exciting day.”

The company produces flax straw pellets by purchasing flax straw from producers and then converting the straw into pellets for global markets that burn wood biomass.

Cooper said this is also convenient for farmers who then don’t have to burn their crops to clear the straws.

“Flax straw is a real nuisance and danger for farmers. They can’t do anything with it, they can’t till it back into the soil, so they burn it in the field. It releases all that carbon in an unproductive way, which creates fire hazards. Farmers don’t like to do it; they do it because they have to,” Cooper explained.

“We offer an opportunity to buy it from them, they then make some profit from what is considered a waste and then we help the environment by choosing not to burn it. So they love the idea.”

The show runs for two more days at the REAL District with Wednesday’s theme focusing on education and Thursday centering on collaboration.

More information about the exhibits and the show can be found at the event’s website.

