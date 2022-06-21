Montreal police investigating after teenager’s body found near Mercier Bridge

Montreal police are investigating after the body of a 17-year-old girl was recovered from the water’s edge in the Lachine Canal area of LaSalle.
Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said a call reporting a person who seemed unconscious near the Mercier Bridge came in at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Paramedics were eventually able to reach the teenager, but she was declared dead at the scene.
Bergeron said police believe the teen may have slipped and fallen to her death.
An investigation is underway, however, to determine whether the fall was accidental.
Bergeron said an autopsy will also be performed.
Police have not released the girl’s name pending notification of next of kin.
