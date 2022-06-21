Menu

Canada

Montreal police investigating after teenager’s body found near Mercier Bridge

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 5:15 pm
The Mercier Bridge is seen on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. View image in full screen
The Mercier Bridge is seen on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating after the body of a 17-year-old girl was recovered from the water’s edge in the Lachine Canal area of LaSalle.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said a call reporting a person who seemed unconscious near the Mercier Bridge came in at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Violent crime in Montreal up in 2021 compared with 2020: SPVM report

Paramedics were eventually able to reach the teenager, but she was declared dead at the scene.

Bergeron said police believe the teen may have slipped and fallen to her death.

Read more: Body of girl who fell into a river in Ste-Adèle found: Quebec provincial police

An investigation is underway, however, to determine whether the fall was accidental.

Bergeron said an autopsy will also be performed.

Police have not released the girl’s name pending notification of next of kin.

