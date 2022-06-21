Cree of Chisasibi to search for graves at residential school sites in northern Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

The Cree Nation of Chisasibi says it will search for unmarked graves at five residential school sites that operated on Fort George Island, in northern Quebec.

The nation says it decided to “seek its lost children” with the use of ground-penetrating radar after extensive consultation with the community, including elders and residential school students and survivors.

The five sites are linked to Catholic and Anglican residential schools that were among the largest and longest to operate in the province.

Chief Daisy House said in a news release the ground search will be difficult given the terrain.

House is calling on the Catholic and Anglican churches to share their records to ensure the investigation is productive.

The Cree Nation of Chisasibi is among several First Nations that have decided to search residential school sites in their territories following news in May 2021 that the remains of as many as 215 children were found using ground-penetrating radar around the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia’s Interior.

