Canada

Cree of Chisasibi to search for graves at residential school sites in northern Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2022 4:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Kimberly Murray to serve as special interlocutor related to unmarked graves' Kimberly Murray to serve as special interlocutor related to unmarked graves
Ottawa is appointing a new special interlocutor related to unmarked graves at former residential schools in Canada. Kimberly Murray, the former executive director for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, will work with Indigenous communities directly and make recommendations to strengthen laws and practices – Jun 8, 2022

The Cree Nation of Chisasibi says it will search for unmarked graves at five residential school sites that operated on Fort George Island, in northern Quebec.

The nation says it decided to “seek its lost children” with the use of ground-penetrating radar after extensive consultation with the community, including elders and residential school students and survivors.

Read more: Quebec, Ottawa name facilitator to help communities with residential school searches

The five sites are linked to Catholic and Anglican residential schools that were among the largest and longest to operate in the province.

Chief Daisy House said in a news release the ground search will be difficult given the terrain.

Trending Stories

Read more: Quebec politicians, Indigenous communities outraged over discovery of mass grave in B.C.

House is calling on the Catholic and Anglican churches to share their records to ensure the investigation is productive.

The Cree Nation of Chisasibi is among several First Nations that have decided to search residential school sites in their territories following news in May 2021 that the remains of as many as 215 children were found using ground-penetrating radar around the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia’s Interior.

Click to play video: 'Actor Jessica Matten uses her platform to elevate and empower Indigenous youth' Actor Jessica Matten uses her platform to elevate and empower Indigenous youth
Actor Jessica Matten uses her platform to elevate and empower Indigenous youth
