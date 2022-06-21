Domestic dispute leads to man’s stabbing at downtown Winnipeg hotel, police say

Police say a domestic dispute led to a man’s stabbing in downtown Winnipeg Monday.
Officers were called to a hotel in the 100 block of Garry Street shortly after 9 p.m. for the report of a stabbing.
They say a 35-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he was later upgraded to stable condition.
Victim identified, remembered in weekend Winnipeg homicide
A woman was arrested nearby.
Trending Stories
Police say the man was stabbed after an argument, and they described the incident as “domestic” in a release Tuesday.
A 26-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been charged with aggravated assault.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments