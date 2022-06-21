Menu

Crime

Domestic dispute leads to man’s stabbing at downtown Winnipeg hotel, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 1:48 pm
Winnipeg Police cruiser car crime scene View image in full screen
A 26-year-old woman from Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault after police say a man was stabbed following a domestic argument Monday. Global News

Police say a domestic dispute led to a man’s stabbing in downtown Winnipeg Monday.

Officers were called to a hotel in the 100 block of Garry Street shortly after 9 p.m. for the report of a stabbing.

Read more: One person in critical condition after “major incident” at Red River Ex

They say a 35-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he was later upgraded to stable condition.

Click to play video: 'Victim identified, remembered in weekend Winnipeg homicide' Victim identified, remembered in weekend Winnipeg homicide
Victim identified, remembered in weekend Winnipeg homicide – May 30, 2022

A woman was arrested nearby.

Read more: Winnipeg man taken to hospital after accidentally shooting himself, police say

Police say the man was stabbed after an argument, and they described the incident as “domestic” in a release Tuesday.

A 26-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been charged with aggravated assault.

