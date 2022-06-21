Domestic dispute leads to man’s stabbing at downtown Winnipeg hotel, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a domestic dispute led to a man’s stabbing in downtown Winnipeg Monday.

Officers were called to a hotel in the 100 block of Garry Street shortly after 9 p.m. for the report of a stabbing.

They say a 35-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he was later upgraded to stable condition.

1:55 Victim identified, remembered in weekend Winnipeg homicide Victim identified, remembered in weekend Winnipeg homicide – May 30, 2022

A woman was arrested nearby.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the man was stabbed after an argument, and they described the incident as “domestic” in a release Tuesday.

A 26-year-old woman from Winnipeg has been charged with aggravated assault.

A female, 26, has been charged after a male, 35, was stabbed at a hotel in the 100 block of Garry Street last night. The victim was transported in critical condition to a hospital and was later upgraded to stable condition. Media release: https://t.co/66zEzvbCOG — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 21, 2022