Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports 0 new COVID-19 deaths in weekly update

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick nonprofit says long-COVID referral numbers increasing' New Brunswick nonprofit says long-COVID referral numbers increasing
One New Brunswick non-profit says it's seeing increasing referrals of people dealing with "long COVID." The group works primarily with people who have mobility issues and disabilities. As Nathalie Sturgeon reports, ‘Ability New Brunswick’ says there is little research and resources available, but they are still trying to do what they can.

New Brunswick health officials reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the latest weekly update.

The last time there were no new deaths was in early March, though there could be a delay in reporting.

Hospitalizations are down by two compared to last week, with 25 remaining active as of Tuesday, including three in ICU. In the seven-day period from June 12 to June 18, there were 17 admissions, down from 23 reported last week.

Trending Stories

The highest portion of hospitalizations is among people aged 60 to 79.

Read more: N.B. hospital loses fourth oncologist within weeks

The new report said, “Individuals that are unprotected by vaccine continue to have the highest rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 and death.”

Story continues below advertisement

There were 425 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus reported in the week ending June 18. The province also recorded another 403 self-reported rapid test positives.

As of Tuesday, 88.1 per cent of New Brunswickers have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 52.7 per cent have received a third shot.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagNew Brunswick covid tagNB covid tagNew Brunswick Cases tagNew Brunswick COVID deaths tagNB deaths tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers