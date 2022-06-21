New Brunswick reports 0 new COVID-19 deaths in weekly update

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the latest weekly update.

The last time there were no new deaths was in early March, though there could be a delay in reporting.

Hospitalizations are down by two compared to last week, with 25 remaining active as of Tuesday, including three in ICU. In the seven-day period from June 12 to June 18, there were 17 admissions, down from 23 reported last week.

The highest portion of hospitalizations is among people aged 60 to 79.

The new report said, “Individuals that are unprotected by vaccine continue to have the highest rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 and death.”

There were 425 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus reported in the week ending June 18. The province also recorded another 403 self-reported rapid test positives.

As of Tuesday, 88.1 per cent of New Brunswickers have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 52.7 per cent have received a third shot.