Canada

Alberta housing starts rebound to 2015 levels as oil prices surge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2022 1:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton home builders experience unexpected construction boom' Edmonton home builders experience unexpected construction boom
WATCH (March 26, 2021): Despite the financial blows many businesses have faced during this pandemic, one sector is experiencing quite the opposite. As Chris Chacon explains, some Edmonton builders say so far, they are having a record year for new home construction. – Mar 26, 2021

Housing starts in Alberta are at a seven-year high as surging oil prices fuel a fresh building boom in the province.

Statistics Canada says housing starts in Alberta, seasonally adjusted at an annual rate, climbed 15.2 per cent to 46,456 units in May.

That’s the most new home construction the province has seen since March of 2015.

Read more: Calgary’s new home market buoyant but facing a number of building blocks

New home construction in Alberta cities boomed from 2010 to 2014, a period when the province’s commodity-driven economy was roaring.

But the oil price crash that began in late 2014 plunged the province into recession and slowed construction.

Read more: Alberta woman calls accessible rental situation in the province ‘dehumanizing’

In addition to housing starts, there are other indications that Alberta’s economy is once again firing on all cylinders.

Statistics Canada says Alberta led the country in interprovincial migration in the fourth quarter of 2021 for the first time since 2015.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton home builders say spike in cost of construction materials driving prices up' Edmonton home builders say spike in cost of construction materials driving prices up
Edmonton home builders say spike in cost of construction materials driving prices up – Mar 9, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
