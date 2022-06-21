Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Betula Lake, Man. evacuation order ending, province says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2022 11:45 am
Water is seen crossing Highway 307. View image in full screen
Water is seen crossing Highway 307. Submitted

The state of local emergency in Manitoba’s Whiteshell Provincial Park due to flooding remains in effect, but the province says an evacuation order for the Betula Lake area is ending.

The province says it coincides with the reopening of Provincial Road 307 Tuesday at noon.

Read more: Manitoba’s Whiteshell region to remain under state of emergency as flood watch continues

Traffic is restricted to cottagers, permanent residents and clients of commercial operations at this time.

Trending Stories

Lingering high water levels throughout the park mean the state of local emergency will be staying. It expires July 18.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s Whiteshell region to remain under state of emergency as flood watch continues' Manitoba’s Whiteshell region to remain under state of emergency as flood watch continues
Manitoba’s Whiteshell region to remain under state of emergency as flood watch continues
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Flooding tagState Of Emergency tagProvince of Manitoba tagManitoba flooding tagWhiteshell tagWhiteshell Provincial Park tagBetula Lake tagProvincial Road 307 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers