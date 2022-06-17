Manitoba’s Whiteshell region to remain under state of emergency as flood watch continues

Send this page to someone via email

Despite floodwaters receding in the Whiteshell, the Manitoba government has extended the local state of emergency for another month.

According to a news release, high water levels in some areas of the park still pose a significant risk factor for overland flooding.

The new order will remain in effect until July 18.

Betula Lake will remain under an evacuation order and restrictions on watercraft usage are still in place.

Campers affected by ongoing closures will be contacted. The province advises campers against preemptively cancelling reservations before being notified of a site closure, as cancellation policies would apply.

For reopening Provincial Road (PR) 307, no timeline has been set.

