Manitoba’s Whiteshell region to remain under state of emergency as flood watch continues

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 12:43 pm
Your MB View image in full screen
Your Manitoba August 10; Whiteshell River, Man. Submitted by: Lisa Murray

Despite floodwaters receding in the Whiteshell, the Manitoba government has extended the local state of emergency for another month.

According to a news release, high water levels in some areas of the park still pose a significant risk factor for overland flooding.

The new order will remain in effect until July 18.

Read more: Gradual reopening starting in Manitoba’s Whiteshell Provincial Park as flooding eases

Betula Lake will remain under an evacuation order and restrictions on watercraft usage are still in place.

Campers affected by ongoing closures will be contacted. The province advises campers against preemptively cancelling reservations before being notified of a site closure, as cancellation policies would apply.

For reopening Provincial Road (PR) 307, no timeline has been set.

Click to play video: 'Whiteshell residents voice frustrations over lifted evacuation order' Whiteshell residents voice frustrations over lifted evacuation order
Whiteshell residents voice frustrations over lifted evacuation order
