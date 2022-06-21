Morning news rewind: Tuesday, June 21

Send this page to someone via email

Summertime activities with Maureen Dennis and Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, June 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Kick-off to summer activities with Maureen Dennis

We are starting off the summer season on a sunny note with parenting expert Maureen Dennis.

She shares with us how to make the most out of summer with activities, food, and vacation ideas for the whole family!

Recruitment challenges for Saskatoon Police Service

Recruitment is posing a real challenge these days in many industries, but it is particularly challenging in policing.

Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper looks at the challenges the force is dealing with as it looks to recruit new officers.

Cooper also discusses concerns over impaired driving and actions police may take as they monitor the situation over the summer months.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 21

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, June 21.

