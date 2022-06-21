Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Morning news rewind: Tuesday, June 21

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, June 21' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, June 21
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Tuesday, June 21, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Summertime activities with Maureen Dennis and Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, June 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Kick-off to summer activities with Maureen Dennis

We are starting off the summer season on a sunny note with parenting expert Maureen Dennis.

She shares with us how to make the most out of summer with activities, food, and vacation ideas for the whole family!

Click to play video: 'Kick-off to summer activities with Maureen Dennis' Kick-off to summer activities with Maureen Dennis
Kick-off to summer activities with Maureen Dennis

Recruitment challenges for Saskatoon Police Service

Trending Stories

Recruitment is posing a real challenge these days in many industries, but it is particularly challenging in policing.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper looks at the challenges the force is dealing with as it looks to recruit new officers.

Cooper also discusses concerns over impaired driving and actions police may take as they monitor the situation over the summer months.

Click to play video: 'Recruitment challenges for Saskatoon Police Service' Recruitment challenges for Saskatoon Police Service
Recruitment challenges for Saskatoon Police Service

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 21

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, June 21.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 21' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 21
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, June 21
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon Police tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSummer tagMaureen Dennis tagTroy Cooper tagSummer Activities tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers