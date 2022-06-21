Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP confirms more allegations since 92-year-old priest charged with residential school offence

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 10:22 am
RCMP said retired priest Arthur Masse, shown in this handout image, faces one count of indecent assault in relation to a 10-year-old girl who was a student at the Fort Alexander Residential School in Manitoba. He is pictured here around the year 1972.
RCMP said retired priest Arthur Masse, shown in this handout image, faces one count of indecent assault in relation to a 10-year-old girl who was a student at the Fort Alexander Residential School in Manitoba. He is pictured here around the year 1972. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Archives of the Société historique de Saint-Boniface

More alleged victims have come forward after news of an arrest in connection with historical abuse at a Manitoba residential school.

Manitoba RCMP confirmed to 680 CJOB that there have been further reports made to police since the news broke Friday that Father Arthur Masse, 92, had been charged with indecent assault.

Police said they will look into every report they receive, but won’t be providing numbers or further specifics at this time. RCMP also did not clarify if the reports were about Masse in particular or other alleged residential school abuse.

Masse, a retired priest who was employed at the Fort Alexander Residential School, which was located northeast of Winnipeg on Sagkeeng First Nation, was the subject of a decade-long investigation by RCMP.

The offence he has been charged with took place when the victim was 10 years old and a student at the school between 1968 and 1970, police said.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP charge retired priest, 92, with indecent assault in historical residential school case

Click to play video: 'Archdiocese apologizes after Winnipeg priest accuses residential school survivors of lying' Archdiocese apologizes after Winnipeg priest accuses residential school survivors of lying
Archdiocese apologizes after Winnipeg priest accuses residential school survivors of lying – Jul 29, 2021

According to information compiled by the Societe Historique de Saint-Boniface, an archive in Manitoba, Masse was born in Ferland, Sask., in 1929.

Trending Stories

He was first posted at the Fort Frances residential school in northern Ontario, where he stayed until 1957, before working at a number of other schools. He later returned to Fort Frances in 1970 and oversaw the student residence until it closed four years later.

Minegoziibe Anishinabe First Nation Chief Derek Nepinak said Masse also spent time at the Pine Creek Residential School northwest of Winnipeg and was “notorious” there.

Masse is scheduled to appear in a Powerview, Man., court on July 20.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP charge retired priest, 92, with indecent assault in historical residential school case' Manitoba RCMP charge retired priest, 92, with indecent assault in historical residential school case
Manitoba RCMP charge retired priest, 92, with indecent assault in historical residential school case
