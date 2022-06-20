Voters in northern New Brunswick elect Progressive Conservatives in two byelections

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in the northern New Brunswick ridings of Miramichi Bay-Neguac and Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin have given Premier Blaine Higgs’ governing Progressive Conservatives two more seats in the provincial legislature following byelections Monday.

Rejean Savoie won in the riding of Miramichi Bay-Neguac while Mike Dawson took Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin.

For Savoie, it’s a return to the legislature after serving as the MLA for Miramichi Bay during the government of Premier Bernard Lord from 1999 to 2003.

Read more: Voters in northern New Brunswick cast ballots in pair of provincial byelections

He becomes only the second francophone in the Tory caucus.

The Progressive Conservative Party, the Liberal Party, the Green Party and the People’s Alliance each had candidates in both ridings.

Story continues below advertisement

There was also an Independent candidate in the riding of Miramichi Bay-Neguac.

The New Democrats, whose leader has announced he will step down later this month amid infighting in the party, did not field a candidate in either riding.

Just over 42 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots in the byelections.

The byelections were to fill vacancies created when two members of the legislature quit to run in the last federal election.

The Progressive Conservatives now have 30 seats in the 49-seat legislature, the Liberals have 16, and the Greens have three.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2022.