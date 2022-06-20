Menu

Health

Quebec to offer telemedicine appointments with dermatologists

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 5:49 pm
The province and the Quebec Association of Dermatologists have teamed up to offer virtual consultations in order to reduce an 80,000 patient wait-list. Monday June 20, 2022. View image in full screen
The province and the Quebec Association of Dermatologists have teamed up to offer virtual consultations in order to reduce an 80,000 patient wait-list. Monday June 20, 2022. Global News

The Quebec Association of Dermatologists says several studies prove that teleconsultations for dermatology work.

“About 50 to 75 per cent of consultations can be done in tele-dermatology without the necessity of seeing the doctor in person,” said Dr. Dominique Hanna, association president. “Since we are a visual specialty, our diagnosis is based on image analysis.”

That’s why the province and the association have teamed up to create a virtual platform so people can access a dermatologist with a shorter delay.

According to the province, there are about 80,000 people currently waiting to see a dermatologist.

“Dermatology is the specialty which receives the greatest number of consultations,” explained Hanna. “The skin is our largest organ.”

Patients who need an appointment will have to be referred by their family doctor.

The doctor will file a referral request and will be able to upload pictures of the problem area.

A dermatologist will analyze the case and depending on the seriousness of the illness, the family doctor will receive a report within seven to 14 days instead of the usual six months or more.

“That’s a little revolution for us,” said Hanna.

Patient’s advocate Paul Brunet praised the initiative but says one main challenge remains: hundreds of thousands of Quebecers are still waiting for a family doctor.

Trending Stories

“If (patients) still have to go through a doctor, you’re not going to help (reduce) the waiting list of 80,000 patients who are waiting to see a dermatologist, that’s for sure,” Brunet told Global News.

Hanna says general practitioners and nurse practitioners will soon have access to the platform in order to improve service.

Another concern, though, is quality of care.

In March, Quebec’s auditor general issued its report looking into the use of telehealth in Quebec. It found that quality of care in telehealth had declined during the pandemic.

But Quebec’s health minister promises things are different and says they will keep a close eye on the project.

“We will make sure that we implement all the recommendations but I think at this point, we need a little bit more experience and I think we salute this initiative,” said Christian Dubé.

The Quebec Association of Dermatologists says patients can access telemedicine appointments throughout the province some time this summer.

