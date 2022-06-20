GRT buses, ION trains to pause Tuesday for National Indigenous Peoples Day

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says that all Grand River Transit buses and ION LRT trains will pause for a moment of reflection on Tuesday during National Indigenous Peoples Day.

It says the pause, which is scheduled for 2:15 p.m., will provide an opportunity for people to “reflect on the beauty, resiliency, sacrifices and valuable contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.”

The region also says people should recall the fact that it was just a year ago that the unmarked graves of what is believed to be 215 children were discovered at a residential school in Kamloops.

“We invite all who are able to join us in a moment of silence to consider how we can actively participate in Reconciliation, celebrate and promote Indigenous culture, and honour Indigenous history,” stated Neil Malcolm, acting director of Transit Services.

The region says the buses will only pause if it is safe to do so, adding that they will not be stopping on the highways.

