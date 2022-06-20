Menu

Canada

GRT buses, ION trains to pause Tuesday for National Indigenous Peoples Day

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 4:35 pm
An ION train awaits its first passengers at the launch at Fairview Station on Friday June 21. View image in full screen
An ION train awaits its first passengers at the launch at Fairview Station on Friday June 21. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Region says that all Grand River Transit buses and ION LRT trains will pause for a moment of reflection on Tuesday during National Indigenous Peoples Day.

It says the pause, which is scheduled for 2:15 p.m., will provide an opportunity for people to “reflect on the beauty, resiliency, sacrifices and valuable contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.”

Read more: Cost of riding Grand River Transit to rise on July 1

The region also says people should recall the fact that it was just a year ago that the unmarked graves of what is believed to be 215 children were discovered at a residential school in Kamloops.

Click to play video: 'Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir reflects ahead of one-year anniversary of unmarked graves announcement' Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir reflects ahead of one-year anniversary of unmarked graves announcement
Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir reflects ahead of one-year anniversary of unmarked graves announcement – May 18, 2022

“We invite all who are able to join us in a moment of silence to consider how we can actively participate in Reconciliation, celebrate and promote Indigenous culture, and honour Indigenous history,” stated Neil Malcolm, acting director of Transit Services.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Grand River Transit riders can remove their masks beginning Saturday: Waterloo Region

The region says the buses will only pause if it is safe to do so, adding that they will not be stopping on the highways.

Click to play video: 'Kimberly Murray to serve as special interlocutor related to unmarked graves' Kimberly Murray to serve as special interlocutor related to unmarked graves
Kimberly Murray to serve as special interlocutor related to unmarked graves – Jun 8, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
