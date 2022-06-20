Second complaint filed against Saskatchewan judge after sexual assault trial

Send this page to someone via email

A second complaint has been lodged against a Saskatchewan judge who recently heard a sexual assault trial for a former Regina doctor.

The complaint was filed Friday with the Canadian Judicial Council by a woman who accused Sylvester Ukabam of touching her inappropriately during a doctor’s visit.

The woman cannot be named due to a publication ban.

Last month, Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Brian Scherman acquitted Ukabam of seven counts of sexual assault.

The judge said in his written decision that women were mistaken about what they perceived happened.

He also wrote the misperception could have been a result of the one woman’s panicked state of mind.

The complainant says the judge’s written decision includes sexist myths about women by giving an impression women allow their emotions to cloud their recollection of events.