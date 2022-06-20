Menu

Canada

Second complaint filed against Saskatchewan judge after sexual assault trial

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2022 3:37 pm
Sylvester Ukabam stands in front of Court of Queen's Bench in Regina on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, following the conclusion of his trial. The former Regina doctor was found not guilty of sexually assaulting five of his female patients between 2010 and 2017. View image in full screen
Sylvester Ukabam stands in front of Court of Queen's Bench in Regina on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, following the conclusion of his trial. The former Regina doctor was found not guilty of sexually assaulting five of his female patients between 2010 and 2017. MICKEY DJURIC /THE CANADIAN PRESS

A second complaint has been lodged against a Saskatchewan judge who recently heard a sexual assault trial for a former Regina doctor.

The complaint was filed Friday with the Canadian Judicial Council by a woman who accused Sylvester Ukabam of touching her inappropriately during a doctor’s visit.

The woman cannot be named due to a publication ban.

Last month, Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Brian Scherman acquitted Ukabam of seven counts of sexual assault.

The judge said in his written decision that women were mistaken about what they perceived happened.

He also wrote the misperception could have been a result of the one woman’s panicked state of mind.

The complainant says the judge’s written decision includes sexist myths about women by giving an impression women allow their emotions to cloud their recollection of events.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
